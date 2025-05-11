Tom Cruise breaks silence on Nicole Kidman amid Ana De Armas rumours

Tom Cruise, legendary actor who has won millions of hearts with his iconic movies and stunning stunt moves, has recently opened up about his ex-wife Nicole Kidman while reflecting on his career.

In an interview with Sight and Sound magazine, the Mission: Impossible star looked back on working with the legendary Stanley Kubrick on Eyes Wide Shut. He also shared that he fought to have Nicole cast as Alice Harford because of her incredible acting skills.

The star shared: “I flew out to [Kubrick's] house and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films.

“Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress."

Tom was married to Nicole for over a decade, from 1990 to 2001. Together, they have two children and even after their split, they play significant part of each other's lives.

The former lovebirds first crossed paths on the set of the 1990 sports drama Days of Thunder, directed by Tony Scott. However, their chemistry was amazing, and they later reunited for the 1992 romantic drama Far and Away.

Tom Cruise and Nicole also shocked audiences with their intense roles in the provocative 1999 drama Eyes Wide Shut.