Why John Legend cut ties with Kanye West? here's timeline

Why John Legend cut ties with rapper Kanye West?

John Legend, iconic music mogul who is said to be having a long-running rift with the most controversial rapper Kanye West, has recently opened up about where things stand between them now.

John has spoken out about Kanye, sharing that it’s really sad to see how much he’s changed from the hopeful, passionate artist he used to be.

In a chat with The Times, the All Of Me hitmaker talked about what led to their fallout and how hard it’s been to watch the rapper's career take such a dark turn.

Legend, who got his start with Kanye and toured with him early on, thanked him for helping him with his career. But their bond began to break after the Heartless rapper supported US president Donald Trump in 2022 and made headlines with his wild behaviour and statements.

“Back then Kanye was very passionate, very gifted, and he had big dreams… He had so much optimism, so much creativity,” John shared.

“It does feel sad, sometimes shocking, to see where he is now.”

However, one of the latest controversies around Kanye is his release of a song called Heil Hitler which samples a 1935 speech by Adolf Hitler. The track was shared on his X (formerly Twitter) account, along with a video showing shirtless men in animal fur.