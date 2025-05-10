Kanye West vs Kim Kardashian: Shocking development unveiled

Kanye West feud with Kim Kardashian over child custody takes MAJOR twist

Kanye West had blasted Kim Kardashian for 'use' of their daughter North West for 'commercial gain' at Met Gala 2025. However, it turned out that there is a twist in the story.

The SKIMS co-founder was accompanied by her 11-year-old daughter – though the young lady didn’t attend the annual fashion event due to age restriction.

TMZ exclusively reported Friday that Yeezy founder has sent his former partner cease-and-desist letter.

However, in a shocking turn of event the letter has turned out be 'fraudulent'.

Ye's spokesperson revealed to Page Six that TMZ had run the story without asking for 'comments' or verifying it.

TMZ then emailed to the reps this morning asking if it was a 'publicity stunt', who informed them that they fallen for a hoax.

The originator of this letter is a non-existing lawyer from Spain named Kathy Johnson.

For the unversed, 47-year-old recently had an unpleasant interaction with Piers Morgan who attempted twice to take his interview to discuss West's reason for becoming a 'vile, Hitler-loving, Nazi-slathering, anti-Semitic p-k.'

Shockingly, Bianca Censori's partner stormed off just a few minutes after the interview began.

He got offended for being called West instead of Ye, and the famed host of the Youtube show Piers Morgan Uncensored had mistakenly claimed that the 14-time Grammy winner had 32 million followers on X (formerly Twitter) instead of 33 million.