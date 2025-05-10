King Charles, royal family face protest in UK

King Charles, royal family faces new challenge

King Charles faced criticism in London after former Liberal Democrat minister Norman Baker launched a fresh attack on the royal family during an anti-monarchy rally in Trafalgar Square, according to a new report.

Baker criticised the monarchy as "hopelessly out of date" and financially burdensome. He was speaking to GB News at the protest organised by the group Republic.

"I'm here because our monarchy, unlike other European monarchies, is hopelessly out of date, and it costs us a fortune," he said.

"Whether you are a republican or a monarchist, there is no defence for the public money that is spent on the monarchy," he continued.

The protestors gathered with banners calling abolition of the royal family.

he claimed a significant increase in royal finances, stating: "They got a 53 per cent increase this year," attributing this rise to a decision by former chancellor George Osborne.

Baker also criticised the cost of royal ceremonies, claiming: "When we had the Coronation, it cost us probably up to £250 million."

He suggested the expense wasn't limited to direct costs but included broader economic impacts.

The group’s CEO Graham Smith joined Stephen Dixon and Sophie Reaper on GB news, sparking a furious response from royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams with his claim future King William “does nothing”.

Fitzwilliams argued: “There’s no doubt that if you take charitable activities, the monarchy has an absolutely unique profile.”

Smith hit back, claiming: “It makes no difference to charity at all.”