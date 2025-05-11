'The Housemaid' star Amanda Seyfried to dominate screen in upcoming series

Amanda Seyfried, American actress who is best known for her roles in Mean Girls and Les Misérables, has recently shared exciting news about her leading role in upcoming Television series, All Fours.

The 39-year-old actress is eager to star in the Starz adaptation of Miranda July’s bold novel. The story follows a 45-year-old woman who has a sexual awakening after an affair on a road trip.

Amanda shared with Gold Derby: "I am campaigning to be the lead. I will be the right age by the time it gets made. It's very complicated and complex and nuanced. It's a sexual awakening of someone.

"I love books by women about hard things."

Meanwhile, Seyfried stars as Nina in the upcoming psychological thriller The Housemaid and admitted that the unique demands of the role left her feeling “giddy.”

She added: "It still makes me giddy anytime someone mentions it. I get to play a character I never got to play and that's a giant win. I play someone playing someone deranged."

The Mamma Mia! star Amanda Seyfried said that she enjoyed working with director Paul Feig on the film and found it "liberating" to collaborate with the Bridesmaids director.