Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas relationship rumours get final verdict

Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise romance speculations explained

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas fueled the flames of romance rumours when they were recently spotted leaving David Beckham’s birthday bash together.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star and Ana, 37, seemingly tried to avoid the paparazzi as they got into the backseat of a black SUV, with the actress ducking down to hide her face.

The Top Gun star however, appeared unfazed by the cameras picturing him with Ana.

Following the birthday party, a source who attended told Page Six that the two alleged lovebirds had “a blast” at the event, however, they have “no proof it’s romantic.”

“They came together and had a great night and clearly enjoy hanging out,” another insider shared, adding, “But I couldn’t say any more than that … I’ve no proof it’s romantic.”

The source went on to add, “I’m sure if they’re friends he’s mentored her. I’m sure she’s called him for advice. I’m sure they conversed on [things like] ‘this is how the stunt guys do it.’ I’m sure he gives her a lot of tips — he’s a legend in the stunt world.”

However, “It doesn’t feel like they’re dating,” they said.

Although they admitted, Cruise can be very secretive. “He’s very protective. He’s very private. You never hear a word about anything from anyone.”