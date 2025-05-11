Victoria Beckham shares life update amid family drama rumours

Victoria Beckham shares a glimpse into life amid sons Brooklyn and Romeo’s ongoing feud

Victoria Beckham shared an update into her life after she celebrated David Beckham’s grand 50th birthday party.

The 51-year-old singer and fashion mogul took to Instagram on Saturday, May 10th, and shared a selfie on her Stories.

The Spice Girls alum photographed herself getting her hair done by her hairstylist, alongside “Happy weekend x,” in the caption.

This update comes after Victoria celebrated David’s birthday bash earlier this week in a star-studded event in London.

The couple enjoyed the day with many of their celebrity friends, including Tom Cruise, and their family with kids Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13.

However, their eldest son, Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, was noticeably absent from the event, along with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Speaking about the alleged feud, an insider close to the family has revealed that “David and Victoria are over it. They’ve thrown in the towel over the whole thing.”

The source continued, “David and Victoria just want to treat everyone the same and approach life like a family, and the family does things a certain way, but Brooklyn isn’t playing it like that, and everything is a drama.”