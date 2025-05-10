Miley Cyrus chooses peace with dad Billy Ray after mom Tish unfollows her

Miley Cyrus buried the hatchet as she reunited with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, to mark a special occasion.

The controversial singer gave fans a glimpse into a family gathering celebrating his son Braison Cyrus’s 31st birthday.

On Friday, May 9, the Achy Breaky Heart hitmaker took to Instagram to wish Miley’s younger brother, who had completed another year around the sun.

"Happy Birthday, Braison!!!!!" he wrote in the caption punctuated with a party popper, red heart and smiley emoji, alongside a selfie taken by the father of six.

The photo captured in a outdoor setting shows Billy Ray holding the camera as the birthday boy peeks over his right shoulder into the frame.

On the right side of the frame, Flowers hitmaker Miley Cyrus is seen cosied up with her boyfriend, Maxx Morando.

In addition to Braison and Miley, Billy and Tish welcomed Noah, 25, during their three-decade-long marriage.

He also adopted Tish’s two children, Brandi, 37, and Trace, 36, and is a father to a 33-year-old son, Christopher Cody, whom he shares with Kristen Luckey.

It is pertinent to note that the Miley, 32, reunited with her father after her mother briefly unfollowed her on Instagram.

Fans noticed the unfollow on May 7, 2025, leading to speculation about a possible rift between the mother and daughter.

However, Tish clarified the situation by commenting on a fan's post, stating, "OMG no idea how that happened!"

She later refollowed Miley, attributing the incident to a technical glitch and nothing else.