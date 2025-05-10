Tom Cruise reflects on 'interesting' partnership with Nicole Kidman

Tom Cruise sings praises for Nicole Kidman as he opens up about future projects

Tom Cruise is singing praises for his former wife Nicole Kidman as he reflected on their collaboration on Stanley Kubrick’s acclaimed 1999 film Eyes Wide Shut.

During an exclusive interview with Sight and Sound magazine, the Mission Impossible actor, who was married to the actress between 1990 and 2001, revealed his honest thoughts on any potential collaboration with the franchise.

While he made a conscious decision to stay true to the subject, discussing it opened a new can of worms, particularly when he touched on a sore topic.

The 62-year-old recalled that he spoke to Martin Scorsese ahead of signing up for the role back in the days.

He told the publication, “I flew out to his house and I landed in his backyard. I read the script the day before and we spent the day talking about it. I knew all of his films. Then it was basically he and I getting to know each other. And when we were doing that, I suggested Nicole play the role [of Alice]. Because obviously she’s a great actress.

In addition, Cruise didn’t hesitate to detail the film’s interesting narrative as he thought it most definitely served its purpose.

On professional front, the versatile actor is currently gearing up for his BFI Fellowship recognition, joining an esteemed list of influential celebrities including Akira Kurosawa, Robert Altman, Cate Blanchett, Orson Welles, Martin Scorsese, and Michael Caine.