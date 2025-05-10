Shia LaBeouf draws comparison with Timothée Chalamet

Shia LaBeouf reveals his ONE trait shared by Timothée Chalamet

Shia LaBeouf sees a version of him in Timothée Chalamet but finds him more likeable by the people.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the Transformers actor unveiled that the Complete Unknown actor as well himself have the desire to achieve greatness as an actor.

Yet, there is one marked difference between the two: On Chalamet it looks ‘cute’, on him it doesn’t.

During the candid chat with the media outlet, LaBeouf put this point across seemingly referencing Chalamet’s acceptance speech at the 2025 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

"I hear Timothée Chalamet get up and he says something like, 'I want to be great,'" LaBeouf said before mentioning that there is reputational difference between the two Hollywood actors.

For the unversed, LaBeouf has recently narrated an anecdote about when he had a past disagreement with Alec Baldwin.

Recalling the incident related to his insecurity and ego, LaBeouf told that the two were to share the stage in early 2010s Orphans.

However, he dropped out due to creative differences.

As of Chalamet is concerned, the Wonka actor recently made red carpet debut at David Di Donatello Awards with his girlfriend Kylie Jenner.

The couple has sparked engagement rumours as Kylie Cosmetics founder was seen wearing a particular kind of earring that had a ‘telling clue’ about the engagement.