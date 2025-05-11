Ariel Winter reveaks she had hard time saying goodbye to 'Modern Family'

Ariel Winter breaks down over 'Modern Family' final farewell

Ariel Winter, American actress who played Alex Dunphy on Modern Family, found it really hard to let go of the show when it ended.

After spending more than a decade on the series, saying goodbye felt like leaving behind a second home.

Ariel shared with PEOPLE: "It was hard.

We were like a real family. It was weird knowing it would just be over, and I wouldn't get to see everybody all the time anymore. It was like, wait, yeah, wait, we're not going to be together on Monday? So on the one hand, I didn't want it to end, but at the same time, I was ready to start something new as an adult."

Ariel was just 11 when Modern Family started, and she had no idea it would turn into such a big hit.

She added: "I was 11 when it started. I don't think I had any idea of it was going to be successful or not. I was just like, 'Oh awesome, I got a job.'

"What I was so excited for was to get the chance to work with Al Bundy (Ed O'Neill, who portrayed her grandfather Jay Pritchett in the comedy).

"But once the show started, it was an immediate hit, and it was so exciting to have that opportunity. And being on the same show for so long? I feel like that doesn't really happen anymore."

However, Ariel got along with everyone on set, but she shared a special bond with Nolan Gould.