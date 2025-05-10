Blake Lively hits back at Justin Baldoni after Taylor Swift got subpoenaed

Blake Lively bashes Justin Baldoni’s legal team for summoning Taylor Swift to court

Blake Lively issues a stern statement through her legal team after Justin Baldoni’s lawyers subpoenaed Taylor Swift to court.

The 37-year-old actress slammed her It Ends With Us co-stars legal team via her representative who claimed that "This is a very serious legal matter, not Barnum & Bailey’s Circus.”

The legal statement said, "Mr. [Justin] Baldoni, Mr. [Steve] Sarowitz, and team continue to turn a case of sexual harassment and retaliation into entertainment for the tabloids, going as far as suggesting that they sell tickets to a concert venue - Madison Square Garden - to witness Ms. Lively’s deposition, to subpoenaing Taylor Swift, a woman who has given a voice to millions all over the world," as per People Magazine.

The spokesperson for the Gossip Girl alum continued, "The defendants continue to publicly intimidate, bully, shame and attack women's rights and reputations.”

This comes as a response to Lively’s formerly close friend Swift was in the case on Friday, May 9th.

The Grammy winner’s team was prompt to respond as they claimed that the pop superstar was not involved in the making of film except for licensing her hit song My Tears Ricochet to be used in the movie.

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie,” the Eras Tour performer’s red alleged.