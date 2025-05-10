Meghan Markle releases new sizzling photos, dance video with Harry

Meghan Markle left fans in awe as she shared her and Prince Harry's loved-up photos and sizzling dance video to Beyoncé’s music in Los Angeles.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were seen getting cozy as they attended Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Tour at the SoFi Stadium on Thursday, May 9.

Meghan turned to her official Instagram on Saturday to share romantic date night footage with her husband, wowing fans.

She wrote in the caption: "About last night…. Thank you @beyonce and team for an amazing concert (and a very fun date night)! All love."

In the photos and video, the couple are seen dancing and kissing at the concert.

The former Suits star dropped jaws in a blue off-the-shoulder form-fitting dress with her hair in a chic updo, drawing Harry's affection.

Harry, meanwhile, looked dashing as he channeled the country theme of the show by wearing a dark green cowboy hat with dark jeans and a gray shirt worn over a black top.

Meghan and Harry mae headlines as they debuted bold new look in the audience for Beyonce's fifth tour show.

Prince Harry's striking green hat features a heartfelt tribute to Archie and Lilibet, with their names inscribed beneath

In photos, the pair can be seen posing close together in a private area at the venue. A smiling Meghan posed with her arm on Harry’s chest, as he had his arm around her back.

The couple previously attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour show in Los Angeles in September 2023. They were joined at the time by Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland.

Meghan and Harry are friends with Beyoncé and her husband JAY-Z. They first met each other at the London premiere of The Lion King, which starred Beyoncé as the adult version of Nala, in 2019.