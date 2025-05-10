Ben Affleck breaks silence on Tom Cruise dating his former flame

Ben Affleck, legendary actor who has a romantic history with Cuban-Spanish actress Ana De Armas, recently made waves with his surprising reaction to the news that Tom Cruise is dating his ex.

Tom has been going all out to win over Ana, reportedly showering her with romantic gestures. These include two private jet trips, special Valentine’s Day dinner, and intimate meal at one of London’s finest Michelin-starred restaurants.

According to the reports, Ben feels regret over their split and believes that Ana could have been the one to save him from his messy past with Jennifer Lopez.

An insider told 'Closer', "He truly believes she was the one that got away, Ben fell very hard for Ana when they dated, he was openly talking about proposing and building a long-term future together.

Ben didn’t believe it was anything more than a friendship at first, but now he’s in no doubt that Ana’s under Tom’s spell and it’s really bummed him out."

They continued, "There’s no big rivalry or hostility between them, but like a lot of people in Hollywood Ben does think of Tom as a bit of an oddball. He doesn’t think he’s worthy of someone as magical as Ana."

However, while Tom and Ana's’ relationship seem to be moving quickly and the actress' ex Ben Affleck isn’t exactly thrilled about the swirling rumours.

For the unversed, Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas first met while filming the erotic thriller Deep Water in 2019. Just months into their romance, Ana invited Ben to visit her homeland, Cuba.