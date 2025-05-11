Blake Shelton beams with pride watching stepkids take spotlight

Blake Shelton, legendary singer and songwriter who is best known for his deep country roots and heartfelt hits, loves nothing more these days than seeing his stepsons perform music.

The proud stepdad lights up whenever the boys, Gwen Stefani’s sons, show off their musical side.

Blake loves watching Gwen's sons, Kingston, and Zuma perform at his Ole Red bar in Oklahoma. He’s thrilled to see them chase their passion for music.

During an interview with PEOPLE, Blake shared: "When they get up there, you would assume they've been doing for 10 years. They're very comfortable and not rattled at all.

They have three professional musicians in their life and have grown up standing on the side of the stages watching this in their entire life, so they have it on their mind how to be when they get out there - but man, I sure wasn't that calm when I would get onstage."

However, Blake shared that Zuma loves country music, but he’s made it clear he hasn’t tried to push the genre on him.