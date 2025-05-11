Miley Cyrus seemingly cries over Liam Hemsworth divorce in new video

Miley Cyrus fans speculate new single ‘More to Lose’ is about ex Liam Hemsworth

Miley Cyrus struck a chord with her fans in her latest single, More to Lose, which was released this Friday.

The 32-year-old singer also released an accompanying video with the song which shows her shedding tears as she cries about a relationship going downhill.

The Flowers hitmaker is seen wearing a sparkly gown in the black and white video while singing the ballad.

Cyrus’ latest release was very well-received among fans and many appreciated her mastery over ballads.

Fans also went on to speculate that the song is written about her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, who she finalised her divorce with in 2018.

Although the Hannah Montana star has not directly revealed who More to Lose is written about, she recently opened up about the events that followed up to her divorce, in an interview.

During a Q&A with Spotify earlier this week, Cyrus shared that losing her house during the 2018 Woolsey fire in Malibu felt like it was “the biggest blessing” in retrospect.

“When my house burned down, a lot of my relationships also burned down, and that just led me to such magic and to have so much gratitude,” she said.

Her ninth studio album, Something Beautiful, is scheduled to be released on May 30th.