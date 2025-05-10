Halle Bailey gives rare insight into experience of motherhood

Halle Bailey opens up about what changed in her after becoming mother

Halle Bailey got candid on what has changed in her since the birth of his son Halo.

The Little Mermaid actress revealed that her styling choices have changed a lot.

During the recent interview with People, the 25-year-old mentioned that the arrival of her now 1-year-old child has given her more courage to ‘embrace a bolder side of her personal style’.

“I want to do more and be more exciting,” revealed Bailey specially mentioning her transition with reference to jewelry.

Her statement was in line with her appearance at Zales’ cocktail party thrown in celebration of a ‘new era’ of the brand’s Own it April 30 campaign.

American singer-songwriter further revealed that for her dressing up as a mom is much more fun.

Sharing a cute trait of her son, Bailey revealed that he too loves bling and sparkling stuff.

Angel crooner loving Halo’s personality trait he has inherited from his mother said that he ‘loves everything sparkly’ and whatever ‘shines’.

The Grammy Award nominee often even matches her outfits with her son; she does so specially during the holiday season.

For the unversed, Bailey turned heads at 2025 Met Gala with her stunning appearance.

Keeping in line her styling with this year’s theme “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style”, she donned a beaded two-toned peplum blazer along with shiny and sparkling minidress and platform heels.