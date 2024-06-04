Kathy Hilton doesn't want to ‘drive off’ Kyle Richards ‘off a cliff’

Kathy Hilton talks about filming RHOBH with Kyle Richards

Kathy Hilton has made it clear that she is going to try to avoid as much drama as she can while filming another season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with her sister Kyle Richards.



“I’m on my Ps and Qs,” she told Page Six at her Bel Air, Calif., mansion, while promoting her new Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman jewelry collection.

Hilton, 65, also said that she is getting herself involved in any drama about Richards only when her younger sister asks for it.

“I said to her, ‘I’m happy to be in the middle and hear your side, hear [their side] and help out,’” she said of leaning into a “moderator” role as a “friend of” the cast for Season 14.

“I think she prefers [that],” Hilton suggested. “If she needs me, I will [step in].”

The socialite, who made her comeback to the popular Bravo reality series following a season off, stated that she is also trying her hardest to “be honest” with Richards, 55, about any potential problems she may have while they are filming.

“I don’t want to see anybody drive anybody off a cliff. That’s not cool,” she told the outlet. “Look, nobody’s life is perfect, everybody goes through something and it makes us stronger.”

After previously having a beef on the RHOBH Season 12, Hilton and Richards moved on from the fight in the summer of 2023 at niece Whitney Davis’ wedding to Luke White.