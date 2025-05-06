Prince William vs Prince Harry - who won't forgive whom?

Prince Harry's latest move suggests that his rift with the royal family won't heal soon, despite his emotional plea to his father King Charles III in a recent interview.

The Duke of Sussex drew attention again with his claims following the loss of his appeal for government-funded royal security after stepping back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the US.

Harry’s latest BBC interview seems to be a new hurdle in his way to the Palace, despite his request to the King about reconciliation as some of his comments reveals he still holds grudge with some of his relatives.

"I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point in continuing to fight anymore. And I said, life is precious. I don’t know how much longer my father has. He won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” said Harry.

While King Charles may be willing to forgive his youngest son's past actions, some royal experts still believe Prince William's hurt runs deeper, making reconciliation more challenging.

King Charles may prioritise family ties to protect the monarchy. However, the two brothers' mistrust suggests a longer path to healing.

Prince William also still nurses wounds allegedly inflicted by Harry's claims in interviews and his book, Spare.

According to some royal experts and historians, the future monarch will never trust Harry again, allegedly planning to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal titles during his reign.

On the other hand, Harry and Meghan's recent moves also suggest that they are also not in hurry to make amends with the royals.