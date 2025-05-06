Keanu Reeves 'John Wick 5': Director Chad Stahelski teases plot of upcoming sequel

Director Chad Stahelski has unveiled the plot of upcoming John Wick sequel.
The ending of fourth chapter showed Wick’s tombstone after he suffered severe injuries. However, the audience did not actually see him die.
But with the confirmation of the fifth sequel, it is for sure that John Wick is alive and will be returning back. However, it won’t be a continuation of the previous film, rather it will be different as teased by the director.
While talking to Empire, Chad teased that even though “The saga of John Wick was pretty wrapped up”, it was definite to come up with a fresh story.
“So the only way to do a 5 is to have a new story that involves John Wick. It’s not a continuation, with the High Table. John dealt with his grief.”
“It will be really different, and everybody [will] see the trailer and go, ‘Holy f**** I gotta see that.’”
The 2023 film depicts the price on the legendary hit man increasing as he takes up the fight with against the High Table as he seeks out the most powerful players in the underworld from New York, Japan and Paris and Berlin.
Besides Keanu, the last film included Bill Skarsgård, Scott Adkins and Lance Reddick.
