Anne Hathaway stirs online buzz as fans speculate new smooth facial look

Anne Hathaway made an unforgettable appearance at the 2025 Met Gala with her stunning outfit and fresh face.

The Devil Wears Prada actress garnered massive attention due to her facial looks.

While walking down the blue carpet of glitzy event some fans noticed her youthful complexion.

In a video clip on Instagram of her interview with the Vogue, netizens discussed her alleged plastic surgery expressions.

"Whoa she really got some obvious work done on her upper face. Maybe brow lift. She's trying to distract/cover up with pulled back hair," wrote one.

Another fan agreed, "Jaw, ponytail lift, and brow lift it seems!"

"Her plastic surgeon is top tier," a third user posted.

One more user said, "Did she have anything done to her face? She looks younger. Absolutely gorgeous."

The rumours and discussion over her "young" skin is going since last month when The Princess Diaries star appeared at New York fashion week looking especially youthful.

While her looks fuelled speculations of plastic surgery her ensemble at the Gala was flawless in its own way.

The actress, appeared at the Metropolitan Museum of Art's 2025 Costume Institute Gala in a glamorous and chic Carolina Herrera ensemble that put an elegant spin on the theme of "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style."

The top, a crisp white shirt was paired with a studded striped column skirt and a necklace adorned with a massive gemstone.

She elevated her look with a high voluminous ponytail accessorized with a headband and makeup topped with a bright pink lip.

Her outfit was also a nod to a late fashion Journalist André Leon Talley, who inspired this year's "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" theme and exhibit.

"We dressed for one person and we wanted André Leon Talley to look down from heaven and scream 'Glamour!' " she explained to the outlet.

The Met Gala's dress code for this year was "Tailored for You," a nod to the exhibition’s focus on menswear and suiting.