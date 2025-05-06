King Charles, Prince Archie connection will never die

King Charles III, the 40th reigning monarch who was officially crowned in a coronation service at Westminster Abbey in London on May 6, 2023, will never let Prince Harry forget his milestone day.

The Duke of Sussex can also not deny the unbreakable bond between the monarch and Prince Archie due to their shared connection through Coronation Day and Archie's birthdate."

Charles became King upon his mother Queen Elizabeth II's death on September 8, 2022 as the monarchical system does not allow for the throne to fall vacant. His choice of official coronation date, however, sparked debate due to its connection to Prince Archie's birth.

Prince William and Harry's father's coronation date was announced in November 2022 and scheduled for Saturday, May 6, 2023, eight months after his accession following the death of his mother.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot in May 2018 and announced that they were expecting their first child later that same year. On May 6, 2019, Harry broke delightful news that his wife Meghan had given birth to a healthy baby boy earlier that same day at the Portland Hospital in London.

Buckingham Palace, in the statement, said the baby weighed 7lbs 3oz and that both he and Meghan were doing well. He was named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

The couple welcomed second child, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021, born in California where the Sussex family had moved a year earlier following their exit from the royal family.

After the Queen's death, Harry's children automatically became prince and princess in accordance with the George V protocols, stating that grandchildren of the ruling monarch born through the male line be entitled to prince/princess styling.

When the announcement of the King and Camilla's official crowning ceremony was made, a number of social media users and royal fans highlighted the close association of the date with Archie, and that given ongoing tensions with the young Prince's parents, the date could be interpreted as an antagonistic move.

A statement, released by the monarch's office on April 12, said: "Buckingham Palace is pleased to confirm that The Duke of Sussex will attend the Coronation Service at Westminster Abbey on 6th May. The Duchess of Sussex will remain in California with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Harry and Meghan's biographer Omid Scobie turned to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts about the decision, writing: "I understand that Archie's fourth birthday (also on May 6) played a factor in the couple's decision. Expect it to be a fairly quick trip to the UK for Prince Harry, who will only be attending the coronation ceremony at Westminster Abbey."

Despite all the speculations, the reasoning behind the coronation date being planned for May 6 is as yet unknown. However, Every coronation after that of King George III in 1761 has taken place between May and September.