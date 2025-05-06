Met Gala 2025: Aimee Lou Wood, Walton Goggins further fuel controversy

Aimee Lou Wood vs Walton Goggins: Still 'bad blood' between them?

Aimee Lou Wood and Walton Goggins' attendance at the Met Gala 2025 has further fueled rumours of an ongoing feud between the two.

Just recently fans had theorized that the two costars have sorted out whatever the issue was between them as the two were once again following each other on Instagram.

However, the way these Hollywood stars walked the Metropolitan Museum of Art's red carpet in New York City May 5, netizens have been forced to think otherwise.

As per Us Weekly, the 31-year-old and the 53-year-old graced the event not accompanying each other, despite playing on-screen couple in The White Lotus.

The Daddy Issues star was joined by another cast member Patrick Schwarzenegger, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, at the annual fashion event.

The Fallout actor also graced the red carpet but solo.

Wood donned a black suit with a matching train. She accessorized her look with Cartier jewelry and Manolo Blahnik heels; Patrick rocked a navy and yellow Balmain suit.

On the other hand, Goggins sported black and white Thom Browne skirt along with a button-up and blazer.

For the unversed, the speculations of an ongoing feud between Sex Education star and Tom Raider alum had risen among fans after Wood's activity had disappeared from Goggins' social media account.

This had led the social media users to believe that he had blocked the English actress.