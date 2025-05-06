Nicola Peltz blasted for snubbing David Beckham on milestone birthday

Nicola Peltz is getting the heat for Brooklyn and her not attending David Beckham's 50th birthday bash.

The Beckhams lavishly celebrated the patriarch's special day in three places: Cotswolds pile, athlete's favourite vineyard in France, London restaurant.

The eldest child and his partner were notably missing which has caused a major uproar.

The backlash is so loud that after the couple's no-show netizens have flooded her latest Instagram comment section with severe questions and comments.

The former Bates Motel star had taken to Instagram Monday to promote a skincare brand, but the post got 'hijacked' by fans, as per Daily Mail.

One social media user enquired, "Why don't you like your in-laws? Don't you go to any of their events?"

"You should have gone to your father-in-law's birthday party. It's rude of you not to attend and cause an issue. You're being petty and your insecurity shows," second Instagram user brutally attacked the 30-year-old.

Some other comments included: "You should both be ashamed his father has just turned 50! Shocking"... "Family values, don't forget".

However, reportedly, the Transformers alum has never stopped Brooklyn from meeting his family.

A source told the outlet that she has never 'told' him what to do. His partner has been 'nothing but supportive'.

The insider even labelled her as a 'loyal wife'.