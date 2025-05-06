Hilaria Baldwin takes fans on trip down memory lane in memoir

Hilaria Baldwin has recently penned down life lessons she has got over the period of time as an individual, partner and a parent in her memoir, Manual Not Included.

Her writings about parenting are engaging and involve teachings with one particular anecdote of a celebrity 'undermining' the 41-year-old in front of her child catching the attention of readers.

The yoga instructor has also given rare insight into the highs and lows of her marriage with Rise of the Guardians actor.

The book begins with her claiming and then proving that she 'wasn't a gold digger' when she married the Boss Baby star.

"It wasn't purely about physical attraction, it was true respect," wrote the author about what brought them closer.

Hilaria continued, "No one had ever wanted to get to know me in quite that way before."

Moreover, she revealed that having seven kids is not in the 'gold-digging curriculum' as kids are 'expensive' and 'hard work'.

The fitness expert further accounted how now 61-year-old charmed her with old-fashioned ways of dating.

Then, Hilaria particularly recounted the time the duo was on the verge of getting a divorce.

She specified that after the birth of their first two kids, Carmen and Rafa, the pair locked their horns as none of the two wanted to listen to other person's perspective.

The duo finally realized where they were heading and renewed their vows on their five-year wedding anniversary.

Then she wrote about the tumultuous time that the two spent in the public eye: Rust tragedy.

However, the couple is currently going as strong as ever with seven kids to raise and look after: Carmen, 11, Rafael, 9, Leonardo, 8, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 4, María Lucía, 4, and Ilaria, 2.