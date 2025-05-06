Zendaya, Anna Sawai turn heads in strikingly similar outfits

Zendaya and Anna Sawai stole the 2025 Met Gala with their matching outfits.

The Euphoria actress and Shōgun star created a buzz on blue carpet when each appeared at the glitzy event in stunning white suit and wide-brim hat.

The small detail that kept their outfits slightly different from each other were, Anna sported a silver tie clip and left her hair down, while Zendaya tucked her hair under her hat and her tie into a vest.

As the eagle-eyed fans carried on with their inspection, it turned out that Anna suit jacket pockets were more punctuated and she carried white gloves with her.

Moreover, the Spider-Man actress trousers were bell-bottom styled and to elevate her look she has applied red nail polish along with her massive diamond engagement ring from fiancé Tom Holland.

The event was Zendaya’s seventh while Anna made her debut.

Apart from the similar look the two actress also share same Hollywood achievement, that is, both are Emmy –winning actress.

Zendaya won the prestigious award for her role in Euphoria, while Anna received the recognition for her role in Shōgun.

Euphoria season three is expected to release in early 2026 and Shōgun season two is currently moving forward to develop the saga with two additional seasons of the drama series.