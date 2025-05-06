Queen Camilla and Andrew Bowles share glances amid church whispers

Queen Camilla reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles at Memorial Service.

Queen Camilla shared a poignant moment with her former husband, Brigadier Andrew Parker Bowles, as the pair reunited at a special Thanksgiving service held last Friday at Hereford Cathedral.

The occasion honoured the life and legacy of Sir Thomas Dunne, who served with distinction as Lord-Lieutenant of Herefordshire for three decades under Queen Elizabeth II.

He was a guest of honour at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, and he continues to attend significant royal events, quietly reinforcing his enduring bond with the monarchy.

Fresh speculation surrounds his close friendship with former Weakest Link host Anne Robinson, who has openly claimed the two are dating though the brigadier himself has yet to be photographed with her or publicly confirm the relationship.

When asked about the rumours late last year, his son, food critic Tom Parker Bowles, offered a light-hearted response: "He says they're just friends, and I'll take his word for it." He added with a chuckle, "But there's life in the old dog yet."

Despite the buzz, the brigadier continues to balance an active social calendar with his long-standing royal connections.