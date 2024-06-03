Sofia Vergara honours female coffee growers in Colombia with new brand

Sofia Vergara is celebrating the unsung heroes of the Colombian coffee trade with her new line of coffee.
Recently, the Griselda star chatted with People Magazine and spilled the beans on her new Colombian coffee line, iDíos Mio! Coffee, which she produced in collaboration with the National Federation of Coffee Growers of Colombia.
The coffee line offers three unique blends – Sweetness, Balance, and Strength – to complement the different “qualities and characteristics of Colombian women.”
Vergara told the publication, “It’s exciting to highlight the female coffee growers in Colombia who work tirelessly and meticulously at what they do. Drinking and enjoying coffee has long been a tradition in out everyday lives and I love that we can finally share iDíos Mio!”
As for the motivation behind starting her own coffee line, the Modern Family alum admitted, “Creating iDíos Mio! Came from personal necessity – I have a very high bar when it comes to my coffee, and I couldn’t believe how hard it was to find quality coffee where I live in LA.”
