Russell Brand comes forward with his 'response' amid serious assault accusations

Russell Brand breaks silence over assault charges

US based comedian Russell Brand has finally broken his silence over recent allegations.

On April 4, the 50-year-old TV personality was charged with rape and sexual assault after around two-years of investigation.

Following the allegations applied by four women, Brand has been charged for one count of oral rape and one count of indecent assault and two counts of sexual assault.

Taking it to Instagram, Forgetting Sarah Marshall actor dropped a video responding to all the accusations.

Russell began saying that he is thankful for all the messages of support that he has been receiving during this difficult time.

He added, “We’re very fortunate, I suppose, that this is happening at a time where we know that the law has become a kind of weapon to be used against people, institutions, and sometimes entire nations.”

He even questioned his British fan and followers how they feel about the legal system, where there are so many high-profile cases that are not being prosecuted.

Towards the end of the video message, Arthur actor admitted that he was a drug and S** addict at some point in his life before he was married and had kids.

“I was a fool before I lived in the light of the Lord. I was a drug addict, a s** addict and an imbecile, but what I never was, was a rapist.”

“I’ve never engaged in non-consensual activity. I pray that you can see that by looking in my eyes.”

The actor is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 2 and he is grateful to have the opportunity to defend these charges.