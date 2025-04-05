Sir Elton John makes moving confession amid health scare

Elton John also gives health update

Legendary British musician Sir Elton John has shared one deep insight about him that he regrets to date.

The 78-year-old is already undergoing a lot of health issues out of which the most significant one is his blindness.

The singer has been battling with eyesight problems for a while and he recently admitted that he is now unable to read or watch anything on TV.

In a recent interview, the Sacrifice vocalist was asked about the one thing or advice he would give his younger self.

Elton gave an emotional reply while admitting that he would not have taken drugs.

However, the Cold Heart singer is recovered now, but it did take a toll on him.

"I mean, I took drugs. It took me down, and then when I recovered, I had to go through that journey to become the person I am. But I wouldn't have wanted to go through all that, but it did land me up where I am now."

John opened that music has been his whole life as it has been with him throughout his ups and downs.

“It saved me”, he confessed while talking with presenter Kate Garraway on Smooth Radio.