Princess Anne receives delightful news about son Peter Phillips new role

Princess Anne’s son appears to be delving in some unchartered waters as he takes up a new position.

In a new update, it was revealed that King Charles’ nephew Peter Phillips is trying his luck in a different career path following a slew of not-successful stints.

In a report by The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden, the royal expert shared that Peter has become the director of Maritime Passport Ltd, a “fledgling company founded only last year”.

The update comes just months after RadarOnline had quoted a source that Princess Anne has urged King Charles to give royal titles to her two children, Zara Tindall and Peter.

The demand was made as Anne reconsidered her decision to keep her children “duty free” especially when the King and Kate Middleton had stepped back from royal duties amid their health condition. Prince William was also taking on fewer events to support his family.

Anne believed “having Zara and Peter on the roster would have been an extraordinary help”. While, the monarch is yet to take action on that request, Peter and Zara appear to focusing on their existing roles.

Previously, Eden had reported that Peter had “entered the wheeler-dealer world of commercial property – paying just over £5million to become landlord of a series of shops, small businesses, bars and restaurants in Bath”.

Peter has also been involved in corporate hospitality and ‘sponsorship management’. Richard revealed that Prince William and Prince Harry’s cousin “attempted to muscle in on the market for Covid tests, and even cropped up in an ad on Chinese TV, during which he reminisced about being nourished on Jersey milk from the royal herd at Windsor”.

However, Peter’s new company – which reportedly specialises in digitising shipping certifications – seems like a promising move, per Richard.

Meanwhile, it was announced that the King will be travelling with Queen Camilla to Italy just days after his hospitalisation. The visit is a significant one as it will be the first visit to the country as a monarch.