Sir Elton John shares shocking updates about battle with blindness

Circle of Life's Sir Elton John reveals his constant struggle with blindness

Sir Elton John, the legendary singer, has been honest about his devastating battle with blindness.

The Can You Feel The Love Tonight crooner suffered from severe eye infection in July, 2024 that resulted in loss of vision in the right eye, and limited vision in the left one.

The 78-year-old has previously shared about the challenges that have come with it like not being able to give autographs.

Most recently, the Sacrifice hitmaker makes bombshell claims in his interview with The Times.

John revealed Friday, April 4 to the outlet that he can't see read or see TV.

Furthermore, he mentioned that sadly he can't see his boys playing rugby and soccer.

Calling it a very 'stressful time', the Cold Heart singer is trying his best to focus on the positive aspect.

He is grateful for the 'wonderful family that he has and the fact that he can still see a bit with his left eye.

For the unversed, the British musician -who shares Zachary, 14, and Elijah, 12, with his partner David Furnish – recently doubled down on hate for talent shows like X-Factor.