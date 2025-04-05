James Gunn's 'Superman' trailer sparks divided reaction among fans

A five-minute clip from DC Studios' highly anticipated Superman revival has sparked a divided reaction among fans of the iconic DC Comics character.

The footage, which showcases a suffering Superman being assisted by his dog Krypto and a squadron of robots, has generated a significant amount of social media buzz.

The film, directed by James Gunn, is considered a critical make-or-break movie for DC Studios, which is relying heavily on its July 11 release to launch a new generation of superhero titles.

The director's take on Superman shifts the character into lighter territory, departing from the darker aesthetic of Zack Snyder's Man of Steel.

In the clip, a broken and battered Superman lies in the snow, being pummeled by his over-enthusiastic dog Krypto, causing him to wince in pain.

Krypto then drags him back to the Fortress of Solitude, where Superman is assisted by a quartet of robotic caretakers who heal him with magnified sunlight, causing him to scream and writhe in agony.

The online reaction has been strong, with some fans expressing disappointment and others praising Gunn's vision.

The debate centers around two main factors: whether Superman should be depicted as more impervious and god-like or more human and vulnerable, and whether the movie should take itself seriously or have a more comedic tone.

Some fans have expressed their disappointment on social media, with one user saying, "The real Superman doesn’t need a bunch of robots to carry him over to a table to heal…and doesn’t whine like a little bitch when the sun hits him."

Another user commented, "Snyder’s Superman literally took a nuke at point blank range and healed from the sun without feeling any pain from its radiation, which is accurate in the Comics. Gunn’s mediocre interpretation is screaming in agony."

A third user stated, "James Gunn gets it, they said. He won’t make it a stupid comedy, they said. They said he understood the assignment. That was the worst Superman clip I have ever seen. It’s an utter joke and it’s all about Krypto."

However, many fans have also praised Gunn's vision, with one user saying, "How in the name of hell can anyone not like this preview? I’m convinced some people just like to rage hate. This looks so ‘Superman’ it’s insane."

Another user commented, "By far, far and away, the best part of this trailer is that there is ZERO cynicism, zero moral grayness, zero self loathing, zero sense that Superman is a ‘vigilante.’ It’s a romantic, idealistic, innocent vision which is pure awesome."

A third user stated, "Love the design of Fortress of Solitude and the giant double doors with the House of El symbol that lights up. We have Krypto, Kelex and the other service robots. This is very silver age and all star superman and I fuckin’ love it!"

Another added, "The dog being a rambunctious little shit jumping all over you at the worst possible time is incredibly relatable. Also, good lord, everything about the Fortress looks great. This movie is Superman as f**k."

DC titles have faced several years of box office struggle due to a string of modestly reviewed efforts, coupled with superhero fatigue. However, Gunn and his DC Studios co-chief Peter Safran are aiming to wipe the slate clean with Superman.

At CinemaCon, Gunn appeared alongside Safran, while stars David Corenswet (Superman), Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), and Nicholas Hoult (Lex Luthor) also took the stage.

Gunn shared, "I cannot wait to share the film with all you guys and the rest of the world." He added, "We’re still in the throes of postproduction."

The cast also includes Skyler Gisondo (Jimmy Olsen), Sara Sampaio (Eve Teschmacher), Edi Gathegi (Mister Terrific), Terence Rosemore (Otis), Anthony Carrigan (Metamorpho), Isabela Merced (Hawkgirl), Nathan Fillion (Guy Gardner), and María Gabriela de Faría (The Engineer).