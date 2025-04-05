Lady Gaga forced to make major change in Mayhem Ball world tour

Lady Gaga encountered an unexpected situation, which led her to make major adjustments to her planned schedule for the highly anticipated Mayhem Ball world tour.

In the wake of the Bad Romance singer’s previously announced concert dates selling out quickly, she added 13 more shows to accommodate more performances, meeting the overwhelming demands from fans.

With the newly announced dates, three more nights have been included in the New York’s Madison Square Garden shows, bringing the total number of gigs to six so far.

In addition, the new stops unveiled in the fresh dates are fourth shows in London and Paris, third nights in Barcelona, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, Seattle and Toronto and second nights in Manchester and Stockholm.

The outing, Gaga’s first arena tour since 2018, supports the Joker: Folie a Deux star’s eighth studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart following its March 7 release.

Lady Gaga Mayhem Ball world tour setlist and new dates

North America

Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

July 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center





Europe/U.K. dates

Sept. 29 – London, UK @ The O2

Sept. 30 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 2 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 4 – London, UK @ The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena

Nov. 22 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena