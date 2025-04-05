Lady Gaga forced to make major change in Mayhem Ball world tour

Lady Gaga encountered an unexpected situation, which led her to make major adjustments to her planned schedule for the highly anticipated Mayhem Ball world tour.
In the wake of the Bad Romance singer’s previously announced concert dates selling out quickly, she added 13 more shows to accommodate more performances, meeting the overwhelming demands from fans.
With the newly announced dates, three more nights have been included in the New York’s Madison Square Garden shows, bringing the total number of gigs to six so far.
In addition, the new stops unveiled in the fresh dates are fourth shows in London and Paris, third nights in Barcelona, Chicago, Las Vegas, Miami, Seattle and Toronto and second nights in Manchester and Stockholm.
The outing, Gaga’s first arena tour since 2018, supports the Joker: Folie a Deux star’s eighth studio album, Mayhem, which debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 album chart following its March 7 release.
North America
Jul 16 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 18 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
July 19 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Aug. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 7 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 9 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Aug. 22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Aug. 31 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 1 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 3 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
Sept. 6 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 7 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 10 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Europe/U.K. dates
Sept. 29 – London, UK @ The O2
Sept. 30 – London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 2 – London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 4 – London, UK @ The O2
Oct. 7 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
Oct. 8 – Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Oct. 15 – Stockholm, Sweden @ Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy @ Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 31 – Barcelona, Spain @ Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France @ LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena
Nov. 22 – Paris, France @ Accor Arena