Dua Lipa wraps first leg of Radical Optimism tour 2025 with gratitude

Dua Lipa wraps first leg of Radical Optimism tour with gratitude

Dua Lipa has finally completed the first leg of her 2025 Radical Optimism tour after three weeks and 10 incredible shows.

On Friday, April 4, the Levitating singer marked the milestone on Instagram with her millions of followers, expressing deep gratitude.

"And thats a wrap on the first leg of the#RadicalOptimismtour !!!" she wrote in the caption of a 20-slide carousel. "Loved every moment with youuuu AUS/NZ [red heart emoji] thank you for your love and energy!!! What a way to kick off our year around the world!!!"

The Grammy-winning singer thanked Kita Alexander, a special guest and support act for Lipa's Australian and New Zealand tour, for "killing it every night."

She gushed over the local legend Neil Finn for performing Don’t Dream It’s Over with her during the final night, "PINCH ME!!!!"

In addition, the One Kiss singer mentioned every singer who made a special appearance during her Aussie and New Zealands concerts including, Troye Sivan, Vance Joy, Tame Impala and Angus Stone.

The Break My Heart vocalist offered "a massive massive thank you" to her incredible team who work around the clock, "I love you and i'm so grateful for you!!! EUROPE UP NEXT [kisses emoji]."

Although Lipa, 29, mentioned each band she got to perform with, gave credits to each choreographer, tagged several dancers and extended a special thanks to the brands for her custom look, many were missing from the caption due to the limited space.

However, she didn't leave them behind and utilised her Instagram Stories to honour everyone who joined and supported her in her concert.

The New Rules songstress kicked off her first leg of the tour on March 20, and now she is gearing up to treat her European fans with shows in 2025, including stops in Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Ireland.

Reports suggest that Lipa will begin her European series of concerts with dates ranging from late May to late June.