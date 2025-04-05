Duchess Sophie shares emotional message after King's upsetting decision

Duchess Sophie released an emotional video after King Charles' upsetting decision about her royal role.

The Duchess of Edinburgh, who is the patron of the National Autistic Society, made a special video appearance to mark World Autism Acceptance Month.

Sophie's heartwarming message was recorded inside Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex's childhood home, Bagshot Park.

The video message, released on the National Autistic Society's official Instagram account, emphasized the need to create environments that support and uplift autistic individuals.

Duchess Sophie said, "April is when we celebrate World Autism Acceptance Month. This is an opportunity for everyone to come together, to raise awareness and increase acceptance of autism, helping to create a society where autistic people are supported, understood and empowered."

She continued, "Awareness of autism is increasing, but there is still so much more to do to ensure autistic people receive the right support across all aspects of their lives, including education, employment, diagnosis and mental health."

At the end of her statement, she expressed gratitude as the patron of the charity for the people showing their "continued interest and support" in a cause close to her heart.

It is important to note that Duchess Sophie's new message came after royal expert Phil Dampier urged King Charles to grant more important tasks rather than side jobs.

He said, "There should be an opportunity for Sophie to be allowed to do more."