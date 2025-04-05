Prince Harry ‘unhappy’ as Meghan takes big decision about Archie, Lilibet

Prince Harry, who is seemingly having a bad month given his troubles, is at odds with his wife, Meghan Markle about a key move she made with regards to their children.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are parents to Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, have been cautious of their children’s security and privacy. The parents have always kept their faces of their children hidden to ensure that.

However, according to a royal expert, Harry may not be thrilled by the idea of his children appearing on social media at all as Meghan promoted her lifestyle brand, As Ever, following her return to Instagram.

“My understanding of this is that, up to a certain stage, Harry would much rather his children were not seen,” Royal Editor for The Sun, Matt Wilkinson, shared during A Right Royal Podcast via Hello!.

“He doesn’t want them to be papped. He’s got this idea that if he takes them outside of Montecito, there’s a horde of us out there trying to take pictures of his kids. They’re not, by the way!”

He went on to explained that Meghan grew up in California and has mentioned before how she wants to live a “more Californian lifestyle” as she wants to take the kids “down the beach, go out, do stuff.”

“She doesn't want to hide them away,” the expert said.

Princess Lilibet makes a major appearance for the main promotional image for As Ever, as she is seen running across the garden with her mum. However, her face remains concealed.

Moreover, Archie has also been making a lot of appearances on not only Meghan’s personal Instagram but also the As Ever official page.