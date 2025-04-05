Barry Keoghan gets support from 'Saltburn' co-star amid 'Beatles' casting backlash

Richard E. Grant admires Barry Keoghan as an actor

Barry Keoghan has become a target together with some other actors after the final cast for The Beatles biopics were revealed.

Sony Pictures publicized that Barry will be portraying Sir Ringo Starr in the forthcoming ventures, directed by Sam Mendes.

As soon as the news broke out, the casting sparked controversy with many objecting with the decision as they believe the actors taken on-board for the project doesn’t look like The Beatles at all.

Amid the backlash, the 32-year-old actor received a strong backing from his co-actor Richard E. Grant, who believes that Keoghan will be an amazing Ringo Starr.

While speaking at The One Show, the 67-year-old veteran actor praised Barry saying that he is an extraordinary actor unlike anybody else.

"He’s an extraordinary actor. He’s unlike anybody else I’ve ever, ever worked with before, so completely untrained, instinctive and brilliant.”

"I think he’ll be a fantastic Ringo Starr”, said Grant.

The Batman actor collaborated with Game of Thrones star in 2023 thriller film named Saltburn, directed by Emerald Fennell.

For the unversed, Director Mendes will be making four different films on the popular rock band with each movie focusing on one of the members including Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Starr and George Harrison.

Besides Keoghan, Joseph Quinn, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickson have also been cast in the movies.