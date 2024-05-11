'SNL' star Kenan Thompson turns 46: 'Another lap around the sun'

Kenan Thompson turned 46 on Friday, May 10

Saturday Night Live wished it’s regular cast member Kenan Tompson on his 46th birthday.

Taking the birthday bliss over social media, the NBC comedy sketch posted a carousel on Instagram featuring the comedian dressed in several costumes.

Accompanied with celebratory emojis, the minimalistic brief caption read, "Happy birthday!!!! @kenanthompson."

The birthday boy added in the comment section, "Somebody better be gettin me new Hermes scooter boots!!! Love y’all!!! [three red heart emoji]."

His comment was referring to the video SNL posted, among a montage of photos and videos, in which Thompson’s Hermes scooter boots went missing during the gig.



Additionally, on Friday, May 10, Thompson treated his fans to a birthday selfie via his official social media handle.

The adorable selfie was accompanied by a playful caption that read, "Another lap around the sun…[celebrations emoji] Thank you for the birthday wishes!!! Love and appreciate you all!!!! [ row of smiley emoji and red heart emojis]."

Several of his friends and fans chimed in the comments section to wish the actor.



Actor and film producer Michael B. Jordan commended, "Happy born day bruddah!"

A fan quipped in another comment," Happy Birthday, duder!!! I can’t believe you’re only 30! Time is flying…"

Thompson made his Saturday Night Live debut in 2003 and has been a regular castmate since then.