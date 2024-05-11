Iain Armitage pays tribute to co-star saying goodbye to ‘Young Sheldon’

Iain Armitage says goodbye to 'Young Sheldon' and costar

Iain Armitage had the most heartwarming goodbye for the series Young Sheldon, in which he stars as the main character.



Armitage bid farewell to the show and also a character meeting its end in the last two seasons in an Instagram tribute.

The star who portrays the young Sheldon Cooper in the series, dedicated a heartfelt tribute before the bombshell upcoming big news, which fans of the series and its predecessor, The Big Bang Theory, have long expected.

In the post, Armitage expressed love for his onscreen dad, George Sr., portrayed by Lance Barber. “Love you, George! Love you, Lance!!!” he captioned the post.

In Thursday’s second episode, titled A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture, Young Sheldon and his family gets the news that Sheldon’s father had experienced a heart attack and passed away.

This links back to when it was revealed in The Big Bang theory that George Cooper died when the central character was 14 years old, and currently in the prequel, Armitage’s character is 14.

This marks an emotional exit for Lance Barber before the series finale. The two final episodes of Young Sheldon will air on CBS next Thursday, May 16.