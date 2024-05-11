Zoe Perry ‘teared up’ during big ‘loss’ in ‘Young Sheldon’ final season

Zoe Perry’s couldn’t control her emotions as she read a pivotal moment in Cooper family for Young Sheldon.

Perry, who plays Sheldon’s mom Mary Cooper on the show, told TVLine that she was still emotional over the death of her character’s husband George Cooper (played by Lance Barber) despite prior knowledge.

“I knew that we were getting the news in the script, but I hadn’t yet read it to see how that happens,” she told the outlet of the script reading for episode, ‘A New Home and a Traditional Texas Torture.’

In the episode, members of the Cooper family are in the midst of planning their move to Houston so that George could coach a football team at university.

During a scene, the family is waiting for George to take family portraits but Mary opens the door to her husband's colleagues, who break the news that he had died of a heart attack while at work off-screen.

“As I started to read it, to see all of the plans being made — the excitement, Missy’s excitement — I was tearing up just reading that. The loss was so incredible. It was a loss of a future," she said, referring to her character’s daughter, Missy (played by Raegan Revord).