Trina McGee, ‘Boy Meets World’ alum pregnant at 54

Trina McGee, the Boy Meets World alum is going to be a mother for the fourth time at the age of 54.
The former sitcom star shocked her fans sharing the pregnancy news on Instagram via a post on Monday.
“At the tender age of 54 I have found myself pregnant. Please bless us with your prayers for a safe delivery,” she wrote in a message in the post.
McGee added that she has decided to “sign off social media for a bit.” “Thanks for your prayers and well wishes in advance.#trinamcgee”, she wrote in the caption.
While many followers congratulated her on the good news, some fans were surprised by the revelation of the actress’ age.
“54?!?! Years old?!?! I mean yeah congratulations on the baby but how are you 54?!” one person commented. “54?!?! No way lol. But congratulations!!” another user chimed in.
McGee is already a mother to two kids with her ex-husband, Courtland Davis, and another child from a previous relationship.
She has been married to her present husband, actor and producer Marcello Thedford, for 16 years.
