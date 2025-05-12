Kelly Clarkson makes honest confession about talk show schedule

Kelly Clarkson has recently expressed her annoyance over her demanding talk show schedule after her absence several weeks ago.

The American Idol alum voiced her frustration while addressing the audience at the concert in Atlantic City, New Jersey on May 9.

“We haven't done a show in a while, y'all, 'cause i have a talk show,” she said onstage per Page Six.

Kelly told the crowd, “It's like a whole other job.”

The musician added that being a single mother already “keeps her busy” as she shares two children with her former husband Brandon Blackstock.

However, Kelly opened up that she was “so happy” to have been able to book a two-night run at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

“We are bummed 'cause we love doing shows, and it's hard to fit it in, so it's cool when it does work out with the schedule,” explained the 43-year-old.

Kelly stated, “It's cool to get to see your faces and feed off y'all. Thank you so much for having so much energy.”

The comments came after reports circulated that the musician might be replaced by a morning show favourite after her absence earlier this year.

It is also pertinent to mention that Kelly has also been considering quitting her talk show when the contract expires next year

Meanwhile, Kelly last performed a full-length concert back in November 2024.

For now, a source told Page Six that the “current show is grueling. It's a whole lot of work, and I hear that Kelly would like to spend more time down South”.