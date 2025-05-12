Kate Middleton went to therapy to support brother's mental health journey

James Middleton also opens up about the Princess of Wales' cancer battle

James Middleton is opening up about just how deeply his sisters supported him through his darkest days.

In an emotional interview with The Times published Monday, May 12, the younger brother of Princess Kate revealed that both she and Pippa Middleton joined him in therapy while he was struggling with clinical depression.

James said their presence helped him feel less alone during a period when he was also dealing with suicidal thoughts and had just been diagnosed with ADHD and depression in 2017.

"Having them there meant that I knew I was surrounded by people that truly understood what I was going through," James shared.

He explained that his treatment involved cognitive behavioral therapy and antidepressants, along with medication to manage an irregular heartbeat and improve sleep.

James admitted he initially carried his own stigma around mental health. But experience along with his sisters' involvement changed his perspective.

He's now off medication and credits Kate and Prince William's Heads Together initiative — launched in 2016 with Prince Harry — for inspiring his openness around mental health.

James' candid admission comes just as the Princess of Wales announced an exciting new project, the Mother Nature series, during Mental Health Awareness week.

"This year's Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity's longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit," Catherine wrote.

In the interview, James also touched on Kate's current battle with cancer, noting that their entire family is navigating it together.

“What I think is that, as a family, you learn to see and process and understand things,” he said, calling it “a challenging time” for their “bigger family.”