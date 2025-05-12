Will Diddy's trial be live streamed? How to get live updates

Jury selection for Diddy's trial was finalised after a long delay just hours ahead of opening statements

Don’t expect to watch Sean “Diddy” Combs’ high-profile trial unfold on TV.

Diddy’s trial has officially begun as opening statements were made on Monday, May 12, after a long jury selection process over the past week. However, the highly anticipated trial won’t be livestreamed.

Unlike the cases of O.J. Simpson, Johnny Depp, or Michael Jackson, cameras are strictly banned from the courtroom. That’s because Combs is facing federal criminal charges — and those come with different rules.

Why won’t Diddy’s trial be live streamed?

Combs’ trial won’t be televised due to Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 53, which has been in place since 1946. The rule explicitly prohibits “the taking of photographs in the courtroom during judicial proceedings or the broadcasting of judicial proceedings from the courtroom.”

That means no video, no photos, and no live audio. Just sketches and written coverage from reporters in the room. Though you won’t be able to watch the trial, you will still have access to live updates.

Combs is currently facing multiple federal charges including racketeering and sex trafficking. His trial is expected to last weeks, but fans of courtroom drama will have to follow the headlines instead.