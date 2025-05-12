Anne Hathaway, Jeremy Strong drop out of 'Paper Tiger'?

'Paper Tiger' faces major star cast changes before entering into production

Anne Hathaway and Jeremy strong were reportedly taken on-board for film Paper Tiger.

Directed by James Gray, the forthcoming film is going to showcase the story of two brothers, who get entangled in a dangerous scheme which direct them to the world of corruption and violence.

The production of the movie was set to commence next month in January. But before that, some major changes have been made in the star cast of the film.

Paper Tiger, which initially starred Anne and Jeremy, will no longer be featuring the duo as they both have dropped out of the project due to their other commitments.

Reportedly, the two have been replaced by new set of actors, who will be taking their place along with Adam Driver.

Deadline informed that Scarlett Johansson and Miles Teller have taken their places in the upcoming project.

Meanwhile, Johansson already has a busy year ahead as her much-awaited Jurassic World Rebirth is also coming to theatres on July 2, 2025.

The all-new action sci-fi is going to feature Jonathan Bailey, Luna Blaise, Mahershala Ali, Ed Skrein and Rupert Friend.