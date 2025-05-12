Josh Hartnett dishes out interesting details about ‘Verity’ movie

Josh Hartnett has recently dished out interesting details about the highly-anticipated movie adaption of Verity.

In a new interview with digital content creator Lauren Veneziani, the actor revealed that the upcoming adaptation Colleen Hoover‘s New York Times best-selling thriller “is way different” than other adaptations of the author’s books.

“I don’t think people know what to expect from it and I like that, because it’s way different than the other Colleen Hoover books,” said the 46-year-old.

While discussing the movie’s plotline, Josh mentioned, “It’s sexy, it’s mysterious and it’s a little bit gothic and a little bit scary, and it’s wild.”

“And I think it’s gonna be surprising for audiences,” stated the Trap actor.

Elsewhere in the interview, Josh opened up about working with Anne Hathaway in the forthcoming movie.

“I have met Anne quite a few times over the years and always wanted to work with her, and she said she always wanted to work with me,” shared the Pearl Harbour star.

Therefore, Josh pointed out that when this movie came along and there was a chance I and Anne could do it together.

“Anne was producing so she had the ultimate choice, along with [director] Michael Showalter — they decided to cast me,” he recalled.

Josh added that it was an “awesome opportunity to work with her and Michael”.

Meanwhile, Verity is scheduled to hit theatres on May 15, 2026.