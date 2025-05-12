‘Stubborn’ Prince William decision adds to King Charles’ troubles

Even though King Charles is undergoing weekly cancer treatments, the monarch is still determined to create an impact which will forever mark his legacy.

However, the King, who has been a lifelong advocate of the environmental causes, is failing to keep the attention to important matters rather than his familial tensions, especially with his two sons.

Charles was already estranged from his younger son, Prince Harry, but now the relations have gotten worse especially after the Duke of Sussex gave a bombshell interview to BBC; irking not just his father but also his already angry brother Prince William.

The royal family had united during the balcony appearance for VE Day, which commemorates the sacrifices of war veterans especially during World War II. Prince Harry was notably absent from the week-long events despite him being “one of the very few living royals to have seen active military service”.

Royal editor at The Daily Beast, Tom Sykes noted that while Harry has behaved “unwisely in litigating his grievances with the royal family in public” but princes are often forgiven as “kings are expected to be wiser”.

A YouGov poll this week indicated that Harry still maintains a 56 percent favourability rating in the United States. Sykes pointed out that “failure to get Harry back inside the royal tent reflects exceptionally poorly on Charles.”

Although the King is could be convinced to take a step towards reconciliation (albeit begrudgingly), William seems to be the main hindrance in making it happen.

Sources have said that “Charles cannot bequeath his heir a settlement with Harry that William cannot live with.”

This fact has causing some trouble for King Charles and making him look like a “lame duck monarch” to many.

It is now becoming another worry consuming Charles, given that his reign is still in infancy, and as Harry said, not knowing how long he has got left.