Princess Anne, King Charles send emotional message from Windsor

Princess Anne, King Charles get emotional at Windsor's big event

Princess Anne, who's undertaking engagements in Guernsey and Sark, returned to the UK to support his brother King Charles during a major event at Windsor Castle on Monday.

The royal siblings got emotional as they teamed up for rare joint engagement at Windsor Castle, attending the Household Cavalry new Standards Parade.

The King attended as Colonel-in-Chief of the Household Cavalry, while Anne supported her brother as Colonel of The Blues and Royals.

Upon arrival, the monarch was received by a Royal Salute and the playing of the National Anthem.

The ceremony, held on Monday, involved the presentation of new Standards, large ceremonial flags, to The Life Guards and the Blues and Royals, which are the two most senior regiments in the British Army.

The new standards are made from silk damask with gold and silver embroidery. The ceremonial event is full of pomp and pageantry, with the Band of the Household Cavalry, The Dismounted Squadrons and Mounted Troops positioned in the Quadrangle of the Castle, which boasts views of the Long Walk down Windsor Great Park.

At the centre of the parade were the silver kettle drums, with the new Union Standards placed upon them. The Sovereign’s Standards marched on parade.

The King will conclude the ceremony by giving a speech before a Royal Fanfare and a parade march past.