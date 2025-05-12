Kourtney Kardashian melts hearts with sweet Mother's Day moments

Kourtney Kardashian wows fans with recent update

Kourtney Kardashian offered a sneak-peek into her Mother’s Day celebration in her latest post.

The 46-year-old, who is also a mother to four children – Mason, Penelope, Reign, and Rocky, received praise from her mom – Kris Jenner, and her stepchildren – Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Barker, and Alabama Barker.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Lemme co-founder reposted the stories shared by her loved ones on the special occasion.

Kris, 69, shared a carousel of photos, featuring the Kardashian family, which was re-shared by Kourtney.

Jenner captioned her post, “To my daughters Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Kylie, getting to experience each of you become mothers has been one of my life’s biggest blessings. I am endlessly proud of the way you love your babies and how each of you nurture, teach, protect, and give them the most incredible childhoods.”

Additionally, Alabama shared a photo of Kourtney on her Instagram story, along with a heartwarming caption.

She penned, “Happy Mother’s Day to someone who chose to love me like her own. You stepped into my life with patience, care, and an open heart, and I’m so grateful for everything you’ve done to support and guide me. Your presence has brought comfort, strength, and so much love, and I truly appreciate the role you’ve played in my life. Thank you for showing up, for listening, and for being someone I can count on. You mean more to me than you know.”

In response, The Kardashians star reposted her story and wrote, “I love you.”

The American media personality’s story also included a Mother’s Day wish from her stepson Landon, who shared a family picture, with the caption, “Happy Mother’s Day @KourtneyKardash love you so much”.

Kourtney replied with equal affection, writing, “don!! I love you.”

Meanwhile, Kourtney also shared a sweet token of love from her husband Travis Barker, who made her day special by gifting her an abundance of flowers.

For the unversed, Kourtney also revealed that she is renovating her home to better accommodate her blended family.